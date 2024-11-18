 Skip navigation
Packers activate Marshawn Lloyd off of injured reserve

  
Published November 18, 2024 04:58 PM

Packers running back Marshawn Lloyd came down with appendicitis last week after the club opened his 21-day practice window.

Green Bay has now made a roster move with him, activating him off of injured reserve.

That does not mean Lloyd, a rookie third-round pick, is going to be ready to play soon. He could be placed on the non-football injury list to recover from his appendectomy.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has not given a timetable for Lloyd’s potential return.

Lloyd has appeared in one game for Green Bay this year, recording 15 yards on six carries and a 3-yard catch in 10 offensive snaps.