Packers don’t elevate Desmond Ridder; Jordan Love or Malik Willis will be No. 2 QB Sunday

  
Published January 3, 2026 03:45 PM

The Packers will be starting Clayton Tune at quarterback against the Vikings on Sunday and it will not be Desmond Ridder backing him up.

Ridder signed to the practice squad this week, but the team did not elevate him from the practice squad. That means Jordan Love or Malik Willis be the next man up should anything happen with Tune during the game.

The Packers did elevate tight end Drake Dabney and linebacker Jamon Johnson from the practice squad. They also signed wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James and offensive lineman Lecitus Smith to the active roster.

Offensive lineman Donovan Jennings and wide receiver Savion Williams went on injured reserve to open those two roster spots.