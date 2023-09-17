Packers expect to be without Aaron Jones, Christian Watson vs. Falcons

Two of the Packers’ top offensive playmakers will be sidelined today in Atlanta.

Packers running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson will both be out with hamstring injuries, according to multiple reports.

Jones was having an outstanding game in Week One against the Bears before he pulled up and grabbed his hamstring in the end zone after scoring a touchdown.

Watson has been dealing with his hamstring injury for weeks and also missed Week One.

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites at home against the Packers today.