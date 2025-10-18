Packers’ flight is delayed nearly five hours by mechanical issues

The Packers play the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.

If they get there.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Green Bay team plane has been delayed by mechanical issues.

The delay, per the report, is approaching five hours. The plane has been stuck on the tarmac the entire time.

The Packers and Cardinals are due to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

At some point, they need to just get a different plane. At this point, it’s far too late to charter buses. It’s a 28-hour drive from Green Bay to Phoenix.