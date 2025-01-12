 Skip navigation
Packers fumble opening kickoff, Eagles go up 7-0

  
Published January 12, 2025 04:49 PM

The Packers received the opening kickoff of Sunday’s game in Philadelphia, but they didn’t run the first offensive play.

Kickoff returner Keisean Nixon lost the ball on a big hit by Eagles linebacker Oren Burks and officials ruled that Jeremiah Trotter Jr. recovered the ball for the home team. Quarterback Jalen Hurts had ample time in the pocket to find wide receiver Jahan Dotson for an 11-yard touchdown three plays later and the Eagles are up 7-0.

Replays showed that Nixon appeared to recover the ball while on the ground before Trotter ripped it loose, but, to the jubilation of the crowd, the initial call stood after a review.

The Packers will hope for better results on their second kickoff return in less than two minutes of action.