Packers list Zach Tom and Tucker Kraft as questionable

  
Published September 19, 2025 04:29 PM

The Packers hope to have right tackle Zach Tom and tight end Tucker Kraft for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Tom missed last Thursday’s win over the Commanders because of an oblique injury, but he returned to practice on Wednesday and closed out a string of three straight limited sessions on Friday. He is listed as questionable for the weekend.

Kraft hurt his knee in Thursday’s practice and head coach Matt LaFleur suggested he’d be listed as questionable after missing practice on Friday. That designation became official with the release of their injury report.

Wide receiver Jayden Reed is the only Packers player who has been ruled out. He had foot and collarbone surgeries earlier this week.