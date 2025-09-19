 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

Tucker Kraft won’t practice Friday, Sunday status to be determined

  
Published September 19, 2025 12:24 PM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur started his Friday press conference with an update on tight end Tucker Kraft’s condition.

LaFleur confirmed that the knee injury Kraft suffered during Thursday’s practice is not expected to lead to a long-term absence, but it will be enough to keep him from practicing on Friday. LaFleur said that Kraft’s status for Sunday’s game against the Browns has not been determined yet.

“He’s gotta feel confident and be cleared,” LaFleur said.

Kraft leads the team with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. Luke Musgrave, John FitzPatrick, and Ben Sims are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster.