Tucker Kraft won’t practice Friday, Sunday status to be determined

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur started his Friday press conference with an update on tight end Tucker Kraft’s condition.

LaFleur confirmed that the knee injury Kraft suffered during Thursday’s practice is not expected to lead to a long-term absence, but it will be enough to keep him from practicing on Friday. LaFleur said that Kraft’s status for Sunday’s game against the Browns has not been determined yet.

“He’s gotta feel confident and be cleared,” LaFleur said.

Kraft leads the team with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns through the first two weeks of the season. Luke Musgrave, John FitzPatrick, and Ben Sims are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster.