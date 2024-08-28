Packers release K Greg Joseph

The Packers held a kicking competition all summer, but the winner turned out to be someone who wasn’t on the roster at all.

Shortly after the NFL announced that the Packers claimed former Titans kicker Brayden Narveson off of waivers, the Packers announced that they have released Greg Joseph. The two moves came a day after the Packers cut 2023 sixth-round pick Anders Carlson.

Joseph spent the last three seasons with the Vikings and went 83-of-101 on field goals. He made 112-of-124 extra points as well. He was 3-of-4 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points in the preseason.

The Packers also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre, quarterback Sean Clifford, defensive lineman James Ester, kicker Alex Hale, wide receiver Julian Hicks, offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, cornerback Kalen King, running back Nate McCrary, running back Ellis Merriweather, cornerback Robert Rochell, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, and tight end Messiah Swinson to their practice squad.