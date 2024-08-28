 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers release K Greg Joseph

  
Published August 28, 2024 02:55 PM

The Packers held a kicking competition all summer, but the winner turned out to be someone who wasn’t on the roster at all.

Shortly after the NFL announced that the Packers claimed former Titans kicker Brayden Narveson off of waivers, the Packers announced that they have released Greg Joseph. The two moves came a day after the Packers cut 2023 sixth-round pick Anders Carlson.

Joseph spent the last three seasons with the Vikings and went 83-of-101 on field goals. He made 112-of-124 extra points as well. He was 3-of-4 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points in the preseason.

The Packers also announced that they have signed defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre, quarterback Sean Clifford, defensive lineman James Ester, kicker Alex Hale, wide receiver Julian Hicks, offensive lineman Donovan Jennings, cornerback Kalen King, running back Nate McCrary, running back Ellis Merriweather, cornerback Robert Rochell, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, and tight end Messiah Swinson to their practice squad.