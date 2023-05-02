 Skip navigation
Packers restructure Darnell Savage’s contract

  
Published May 2, 2023 05:54 AM
The Packers have freed up some more cap space.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team accomplished that by restructuring safety Darnell Savage’s contract. The team gains $5.464 million in cap space.

Savage was set to have a base salary of $7.9 million this season, which is the final one under his current deal. Absent an extension, moving money into future caps would require the addition of void years to his pact.

Savage has started 59 regular season games and five playoff contests since joining the Packers as a 2019 first-round pick. He has 251 tackles, nine interceptions, a sack, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in the regular season. He has 17 postseason tackles.