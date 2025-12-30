 Skip navigation
Packers sign cornerbacks Shemar Bartholomew, Jaylin Simpson to active roster

  
Published December 30, 2025 04:07 PM

The Packers made several roster moves ahead of this week’s final regular season game.

In addition to the previously reported waiver claim of defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, they have signed cornerbacks Shemar Bartholomew and Jaylin Simpson to the active roster. Both players were on their practice squad.

Bartholomew appeared in four games for the Panthers last season while Simpson, a 2024 Colts fifth-rounder, has never played in a regular season game.

They made room for three roster moves to make room for the new arrivals. Cornerback Kamal Hadden and defensive lineman Jordon Riley have been placed on injured reserve while defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna has been waived.