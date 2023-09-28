Packers sign LB Kristian Welch to active roster, elevate two cornerbacks for Thursday night

The Packers announced a series of roster moves on Thursday afternoon, including the official move of left tackle David Bakhtiari to injured reserve.

They filled Bakhtiari’s spot on the 53-man roster by signing linebacker Kristian Welch off of their roster spot. The Packers also announced that they have elevated cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Kiondre Thomas on a temporary basis for Thursday night’s game against the Lions.

Welch signed to the Green Bay practice squad after being cut by the Ravens at the end of August. He appeared in 43 games for Baltimore over the last three seasons and made 21 tackles while seeing almost all of his playing time on special teams.

Ballentine has appeared in one game for the Packers this season, but Thomas has not played in a regular season game since he was with the Chargers in 2021.