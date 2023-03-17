Packers sign Tarvarius Moore, Matt Orzech

The Packers announced a couple of signings on Friday afternoon.

Safety Tarvarius Moore and long snapper Matt Orzech have agreed to contracts with the team. No terms of either deal have been announced.

Moore was a 2018 third-round pick by the 49ers and he’s spent his entire NFL career with the team. He missed the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles and recorded 108 tackles, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 61 games for the team.

Orzech snapped in every game for the Rams the last two seasons and he played for the Jaguars in 2019. Jack Coco handled the snapping duties for Green Bay last season and remains on the roster, but the move for Orzech likely doesn’t bode well for his future with the club.