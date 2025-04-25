 Skip navigation
Packers think Matthew Golden has room for growth, best football is ahead of him

  
Published April 25, 2025 01:52 PM

In the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Packers think they added a wide receiver who is only going to get better.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said after drafting wide receiver Matthew Golden that the Packers’ evaluations pegged Golden as a player who is likely to continue improving.

“The one thing as we scouted him, he’s a third-year junior coming out, he’s a young guy, and his best football is ahead of him. He’s still got a lot of room for growth. He’s not at his ceiling,” Gutekunst said.

Golden played two seasons at Houston before transferring to Texas last year, and he had his best season against the highest-caliber opposition he faced when he moved to the SEC in 2024. The Packers are confident he’ll be ready for another step up in quality of competition.