Packers to sign TE John FitzPatrick off Falcons practice squad
Published October 10, 2024 11:38 AM
The Packers are bringing in a tight end.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Green Bay is signing John FitzPatrick off of Atlanta’s practice squad.
FitzPatrick, 24, was a Falcons sixth-round pick in 2022. He appeared in nine games for the club last season, recording one 12-yard catch. He played 83 special teams snaps and 18 offensive snaps.
Green Bay has Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims on its 53-man roster at tight end. And the team has Messiah Swinson on its practice squad.
Musgrave was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.