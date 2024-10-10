 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241010.jpg
Raiders must be ‘creative’ with Adams situation
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241010.jpg
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241010.jpg
Raiders must be ‘creative’ with Adams situation
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241010.jpg
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Packers to sign TE John FitzPatrick off Falcons practice squad

  
Published October 10, 2024 11:38 AM

The Packers are bringing in a tight end.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Green Bay is signing John FitzPatrick off of Atlanta’s practice squad.

FitzPatrick, 24, was a Falcons sixth-round pick in 2022. He appeared in nine games for the club last season, recording one 12-yard catch. He played 83 special teams snaps and 18 offensive snaps.

Green Bay has Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims on its 53-man roster at tight end. And the team has Messiah Swinson on its practice squad.

Musgrave was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.