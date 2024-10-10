Packers to sign TE John FitzPatrick off Falcons practice squad

The Packers are bringing in a tight end.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Green Bay is signing John FitzPatrick off of Atlanta’s practice squad.

FitzPatrick, 24, was a Falcons sixth-round pick in 2022. He appeared in nine games for the club last season, recording one 12-yard catch. He played 83 special teams snaps and 18 offensive snaps.

Green Bay has Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, and Ben Sims on its 53-man roster at tight end. And the team has Messiah Swinson on its practice squad.

Musgrave was limited in Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury.