Packers trade Rasul Douglas to Bills

Veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas is heading to Buffalo.

The Packers have traded Douglas and a fifth-round pick to the Bills for a third-round pick, with the deal finalized just minutes before the NFL trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Douglas originally entered the NFL as a 2017 third-round pick of the Eagles and has also spent time with the Panthers, Raiders, Texans and Cardinals before joining the Packers. Douglas has started all seven games this season.

For the Packers, it’s another reminder that this is a rebuilding season in Green Bay: They’re not going anywhere this year, and they’d rather acquire a higher draft pick than keep a veteran.

For the Bills, Douglas represents depth in the secondary for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.