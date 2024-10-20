Packers’ two turnovers hand Texans a 10-7 lead

Jordan Love has kept two streaks alive already. He threw an interception for a fifth consecutive game and threw a touchdown for a 17th game in a row.

Love’s pick came on his second attempt. It was caused by Jalen Pitre on a pass intended for Dontayvion Wicks. Neville Hewitt returned it 45 yards to the Green Bay 11.

That set up a chip-shot, 23-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn and a 3-0 lead with 11:48 remaining in the first quarter.

Hewitt’s penalty for unnecessary roughness when he tossed Jayden Reed to the ground well after the whistle helped the Packers on their 13-play, 92-yard drive.

Love found Tucker Kraft in the end zone, with the tight end diving to pull in the 14-yard touchdown. It gave the Packers a 7-3 lead.

The Packers forced a Texans punt, but the ball hit Corey Ballentine in the shin, and M.J. Stewart recovered for Houston at the Green Bay 11. Joe Mixon’s 2-yard touchdown run gave the Texans a 10-7 lead.

The Texans’ two scoring drives are 6 and 11 yards.

Love has completed 10 of 12 passes for 92 yards, and Stroud is 3-of-7 for 44 yards.

Packers linebacker Quay Walker is questionable to return.