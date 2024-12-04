 Skip navigation
Packers won’t have Romeo Doubs or Jaire Alexander against Lions

  
The Packers will play without wide receiver Romeo Doubs and cornerback Jaire Alexander again this week.

Doubs was a limited participant in practice all of this week, but Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he has not cleared the concussion protocol and will not play against the Lions on Thursday night.

Alexander practiced on a limited basis on Monday and Tuesday, but was listed as out of practice on Wednesday. He will be missing his third straight game with a knee injury.

The Packers also ruled out linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee). Neither of them practiced this week.

Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle) was bumped up to full participation on Wednesday and has no injury designation. Running back Josh Jacobs (calf) and left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) also did not receive injury designations for the Packers.