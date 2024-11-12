Panthers activate Adam Thielen to 53-man roster

Adam Thielen will have a chance to play another game this season.

The Panthers activated Thielen to their 53-man roster, the club announced on Tuesday. Thielen’s 21-day practice window was expiring, so if he had not been activated off of injured reserve, he would have been out for the rest of the season.

Thielen suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 3 win over Las Vegas and has been sidelined ever since. While he initially returned to the field after the team opened his practice window on Oct. 23, Thielen has not practiced since Week 9.

Thielen, 34, caught eight passes for 109 yards with one touchdown in the season’s first three games.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers released tight end Jordan Matthews, who is subject to waivers after the trading deadline.

Carolina also released receiver Cam Johnson from its practice squad.

The Panthers have their bye in Week 11 before hosting the Chiefs in Week 12.