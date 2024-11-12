 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games
nbc_pft_homefieldv2_241112.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homefield advantage in NFL

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers activate Adam Thielen to 53-man roster

  
Published November 12, 2024 12:39 PM

Adam Thielen will have a chance to play another game this season.

The Panthers activated Thielen to their 53-man roster, the club announced on Tuesday. Thielen’s 21-day practice window was expiring, so if he had not been activated off of injured reserve, he would have been out for the rest of the season.

Thielen suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 3 win over Las Vegas and has been sidelined ever since. While he initially returned to the field after the team opened his practice window on Oct. 23, Thielen has not practiced since Week 9.

Thielen, 34, caught eight passes for 109 yards with one touchdown in the season’s first three games.

As a corresponding move, the Panthers released tight end Jordan Matthews, who is subject to waivers after the trading deadline.

Carolina also released receiver Cam Johnson from its practice squad.

The Panthers have their bye in Week 11 before hosting the Chiefs in Week 12.