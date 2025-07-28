Panthers activate DT Bobby Brown, P Sam Martin

The Panthers are getting a pair of players back from the non-football injury list on Monday.

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown and punter Sam Martin both went on the list at the start of training camp, but the team announced that they have been activated ahead of Monday’s practice.

Brown signed a three-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason. He had 44 tackles while starting 16 games for the Rams last season.

Martin spent the last three seasons with the Bills and also signed with the Panthers this offseason.

Wide receiver Dan Chisena and tight end Tommy Tremble remain on the team’s physically unable to perform list.