Panthers agree to terms with Tae Davis

Linebacker Tae Davis spent the second half of last season with the Panthers and he is sticking with the team as they head toward the 2024 season.

The Panthers announced that they have agreed to terms with Davis on a new contract. The team did not announce those terms, but Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that it is a one-year deal.

Davis opened last season with the Falcons and appeared in eight games before being released in November. He signed with the Panthers a short time later and made eight more appearances. He played almost exclusively on special teams and made seven tackles across the two stops.

Davis has also played for the Browns and Giants and his ability to cover kicks should be called on more often this season as a result of the changes the league is making to kickoffs.