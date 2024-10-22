 Skip navigation
Panthers bring in LB Cam Gill, DT Jonathan Harris

  
Published October 22, 2024 04:12 PM

The Panthers are bringing in a pair of defensive players from different teams.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carolina is signing linebacker Cam Gill off of Detroit’s practice squad and defensive tackle Jonathan Harris off of Miami’s practice squad.

Gill, 26, has appeared in 40 games since 2020, all with the Buccaneers. He has recorded 2.5 sacks and 29 total tackles. He was with the Panthers during the offseason program and training camp before he was placed on injured reserve and subsequently released from the list.

Harris, 28, has appeared in 33 games with nine starts for the Bears and Broncos since 2019. He’s recorded 81 total tackles with a sack, six tackles for loss, and six QB hits. He appeared in 17 games with five starts for Denver last year.

Miami signed Harris to a one-year deal in March and signed him to the practice squad in late August.