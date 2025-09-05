Panthers CB Damarri Mathis out for year with torn ACL

The Panthers ruled cornerback Damarri Mathis out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars because of a knee injury and that will be the first of 17 games he misses this season.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales told reporters at a Friday press conference that Mathis tore his ACL in practice this week. He will have surgery and go on injured resrve.

Mathis has never played in a game for the Panthers as he was claimed off of waivers from the Broncos last week. He was a 2022 fourth-round pick in Denver and he started 18 of the 43 games he played during his first three seasons.

Mathis won’t have a chance to add to that total in Carolina this season and the Panthers will have to find another defensive back to fill the role they had in mind for the new addition.