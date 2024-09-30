 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_patriots49ers_240930.jpg
When will Maye supplant Brissett in New England?
nbc_pft_brownsraiders_240930.jpg
Simms: Watson’s poor play is holding Browns back
nbc_pft_bearsramsfalcsaintsv2_240930.jpg
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers confirm Shaq Thompson’s torn Achilles; Dane Jackson and Ian Thomas set to return to practice

  
Published September 30, 2024 02:52 PM

Panthers head coach Dave Canales’s press conference on Monday featured a lot of injury news, including confirmation that linebacker Shaq Thompson will miss the rest of the season.

Canales confirmed that Thompson tore his Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Thompson has been with the Panthers since being drafted in the first round in 2015 and also missed most of last season with a fractured fibula.

The Panthers also expect to be without linebacker Josey Jewell for at least this week. He has groin and hamstring injuries.

There was better news about cornerback Dane Jackson, tight end Ian Thomas, and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy. All three players are set to practice this week, which will open a three-week window for them to be activated from injured reserve.

Running back Jonathon Brooks and edge rusher DJ Wonnum will not have their practice windows open this week.