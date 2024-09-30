Panthers confirm Shaq Thompson’s torn Achilles; Dane Jackson and Ian Thomas set to return to practice

Panthers head coach Dave Canales’s press conference on Monday featured a lot of injury news, including confirmation that linebacker Shaq Thompson will miss the rest of the season.

Canales confirmed that Thompson tore his Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Thompson has been with the Panthers since being drafted in the first round in 2015 and also missed most of last season with a fractured fibula.

The Panthers also expect to be without linebacker Josey Jewell for at least this week. He has groin and hamstring injuries.

There was better news about cornerback Dane Jackson, tight end Ian Thomas, and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy. All three players are set to practice this week, which will open a three-week window for them to be activated from injured reserve.

Running back Jonathon Brooks and edge rusher DJ Wonnum will not have their practice windows open this week.