Panthers cut 49ers lead to 7-3 after Brock Purdy’s third interception of the first half

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is having a nightmare of a first half, but his team still leads the Panthers.

Purdy has thrown interceptions on three straight drives, including a pair of passes that cornerback Jaycee Horn has picked off. Horn’s second one set the Panthers up at the 49ers’ 33-yard line and Carolina picked up two first downs before a pass to running back Chuba Hubbard lost three yards on a third down from the 4-yard line.

Ryan Fitzgerald came in for a field goal and the Panthers cut the 49ers’ lead to 7-3 with 2:28 left in the first half.

Horn’s first interception set the Panthers up in the red zone and they drove the ball to the 1-yard line before quarterback Bryce Young’s ill-advised throw to tight end Mitchell Evans was picked off by 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown.