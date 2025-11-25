 Skip navigation
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?

Panthers cut 49ers lead to 7-3 after Brock Purdy’s third interception of the first half

  
Published November 24, 2025 09:14 PM

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is having a nightmare of a first half, but his team still leads the Panthers.

Purdy has thrown interceptions on three straight drives, including a pair of passes that cornerback Jaycee Horn has picked off. Horn’s second one set the Panthers up at the 49ers’ 33-yard line and Carolina picked up two first downs before a pass to running back Chuba Hubbard lost three yards on a third down from the 4-yard line.

Ryan Fitzgerald came in for a field goal and the Panthers cut the 49ers’ lead to 7-3 with 2:28 left in the first half.

Horn’s first interception set the Panthers up in the red zone and they drove the ball to the 1-yard line before quarterback Bryce Young’s ill-advised throw to tight end Mitchell Evans was picked off by 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown.