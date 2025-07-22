Panthers cut LB Josey Jewell, who remains in concussion protocol

The Panthers have released linebacker Josey Jewell, the team announced.

Jewell, 30, remains in concussion protocol seven months after a head injury in Week 16 against the Cardinals. He intends to prioritize his health with hopes of returning at some point in the future if his symptoms clear.

Jewell signed a three-year contract with the team during the 2024 offseason, and he started 12 games last year. He was second on the team with 97 tackles, while also contributing 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

The Panthers signed former Rams starter Christian Rozeboom on the first day of free agency and have 2024 third-rounder Trevin Wallace returning at the position.

Others on the roster at that position are Claudin Cherelus, Jacoby Windmon, Jon Rhattigan and Bam Martin-Scott and Tuasivi Nomura.

In seven seasons, Jewell has totaled 550 tackles, three interceptions, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in 90 games.