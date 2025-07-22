 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers cut LB Josey Jewell, who remains in concussion protocol

  
Published July 22, 2025 04:51 PM

The Panthers have released linebacker Josey Jewell, the team announced.

Jewell, 30, remains in concussion protocol seven months after a head injury in Week 16 against the Cardinals. He intends to prioritize his health with hopes of returning at some point in the future if his symptoms clear.

Jewell signed a three-year contract with the team during the 2024 offseason, and he started 12 games last year. He was second on the team with 97 tackles, while also contributing 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

The Panthers signed former Rams starter Christian Rozeboom on the first day of free agency and have 2024 third-rounder Trevin Wallace returning at the position.

Others on the roster at that position are Claudin Cherelus, Jacoby Windmon, Jon Rhattigan and Bam Martin-Scott and Tuasivi Nomura.

In seven seasons, Jewell has totaled 550 tackles, three interceptions, 12.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and 22 passes defensed in 90 games.