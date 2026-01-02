 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Panthers don’t activate G Robert Hunt for Saturday’s game

  
Published January 2, 2026 01:56 PM

The Panthers won’t be getting guard Robert Hunt back for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Hunt has been out since Week 2 with a biceps injury, but he has been practicing with the team for the last couple of weeks. He was listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week and the Panthers announced on Friday that he will not be activated for the matchup with Tampa.

Wide receiver David Moore (elbow) will also remain on injured reserve. Both players could be activated ahead of a first-round playoff game should the Panthers win the NFC South this weekend.

The Panthers elevated cornerback David Long and linebacker Jacoby Windmon from the practice squad on a temporary basis.