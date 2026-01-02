Panthers don’t activate G Robert Hunt for Saturday’s game

The Panthers won’t be getting guard Robert Hunt back for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Hunt has been out since Week 2 with a biceps injury, but he has been practicing with the team for the last couple of weeks. He was listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week and the Panthers announced on Friday that he will not be activated for the matchup with Tampa.

Wide receiver David Moore (elbow) will also remain on injured reserve. Both players could be activated ahead of a first-round playoff game should the Panthers win the NFC South this weekend.

The Panthers elevated cornerback David Long and linebacker Jacoby Windmon from the practice squad on a temporary basis.