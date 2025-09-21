Panthers lead Falcons 10-0 at halftime

The Panthers lead the Falcons 10-0 at halftime.

In one of the more mundane games of the season, the teams have combined for 307 yards and the quarterbacks for 208 passing yards. They also combined for five punts on 10 drives, plus a muffed punt and two missed field goals.

Carolina, which is 0-2, got its points on a 4-yard Bryce Young run and on a 57-yard Ryan Fitzgerald kick.

Young is 9-of-14 for 89 yards, while Chuba Hubbard has run for 33 yards on six carries. Tetairoa McMillan has three catches for 48 yards.

The Falcons have 166 yards, with 47 coming on their last drive that ended at the Carolina 32 with time running out in the half. Maybe it was better they didn’t get a field goal try.

A week after moving on from long-time kicker Younghoe Koo, Parker Romo is 0-for-2. He missed a 49-yard field goal wide right and a 55-yard try wide left.

Romo went 5-for-5 last week in his Falcons debut, and he was 11-for-12 in four games for the Vikings last season.

Michael Penix is 12-of-21 for 119 yards. Bijan Robinson has nine carries for 40 yards and three catches for 38 yards.