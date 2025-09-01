Panthers LT Ikem Ekwonu “feeling better every day” after appendectomy

Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu remained out of practice on Monday.

Ekwonu had his appendix removed a little over a week ago and the operation has left his status up in the air heading into Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. Panthers head coach Dave Canales called Ekwonu “day-to-day” on Monday and Ekwonu said his condition has been steadily improving since the emergency surgery.

“Definitely feeling better every day,” Ekwonu said, via the team’s website. “The whole experience is a little wild, definitely unexpected. But you know, definitely fortunate that we caught it at the right time and we were able to get it out ASAP.”

Yosh Nijman and Brady Christensen are the backup tackle options in Carolina.