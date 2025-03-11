Panthers S Xavier Woods agrees to terms with Titans

More deals are getting done in advance of the official start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Panthers safety Xavier Woods has agreed to terms with the Titans. It’s a two-year, $10 million deal.

As Schefter notes, Woods participated in 100 percent of the Panthers’ defensive snaps in 2024.

Woods also was fined $16,833 in November for the hit that ended Saints receiver Chris Olave’s season.

Woods was a sixth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2017. He spent four years with the Cowboys, one with the Vikings, and three with the Panthers.