Panthers say their doors are open to Cam Newton amid talk of a rift

When former Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said that he arrived in Carolina to a “locker room full of losers,” it was the latest in a long line of comments suggesting that he doesn’t have the warmest memories of his former team. But the Panthers say there’s no rift, at least on their side.

Newton has been invited to multiple team-sponsored events but did not attend, according to Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

“Cam Newton has been and will continue to be welcomed by the Carolina Panthers,” a team spokesperson said in a statement. “Our doors are open, as they are to all team Legends.”

The report says that if the Panthers want to recognize the 10th anniversary of their 2015 season, when Newton was named the NFL MVP and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl, it’s no sure thing that Newton would be there. Newton said last season that his feelings were hurt when the team brought many of the franchise’s best and most popular players to its game in Germany, but didn’t include Newton.

Newton’s coach in Carolina, Ron Rivera, thinks Newton will be back in the Panthers’ good graces — when Newton shows a willingness to do so.

“I’d love to see him get back into the Panther family. There was a point where he was such a huge part of the success that we had during that nine-year stretch. He deserves to be back,” Rivera said. “But he’s also gotta be willing to do the things and understand that it takes more than just showing up. He knows what he needs to do and I believe he’ll do it because I really do think he misses it.”