Panthers sign Collin Duncan, place Damiere Byrd﻿ on IR

The Panthers have made a pair of roster moves on Wednesday.

Carolina signed defensive back Collin Duncan and placed receiver ﻿Damiere Byrd﻿ on injured reserve.

Duncan, an undrafted rookie out of Mississippi State, previously spent time with the Rams this offseason. He recorded three interceptions and 15 passes defensed in his 46 collegiate games.

Byrd, 30, suffered a hamstring injury that will sideline him for a significant period of time. He had signed with Carolina in April.