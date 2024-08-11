Panthers sign DT Jayden Peevy

The Panthers, in need of defensive line depth, have reunited with a familiar face.

Carolina announced it signed defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, and he practiced with the team Saturday.

Peevy was on the Panthers’ practice squad last season and spent time with the Browns earlier this offseason. The Texas A&M product’s only NFL action came in two games with the Titans.

He played one game for Tennessee in 2022 and one game in 2023.

Peevy has played 31 defensive snaps in his career.

The Panthers needed no corresponding move since the roster was at 89 after waiver-claim Caden Sterns was released Thursday.

Rookie defensive end Jaden Crumedy left Thursday’s game with an ankle injury and did not return.