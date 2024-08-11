Panthers sign DT Walter Palmore, OL Jack Anderson, WR Tayvion Robinson

The Panthers made a handful of roster moves on Sunday morning.

They announced that they have signed defensive tackle Walter Palmore, offensive lineman Jack Anderson, and wide receiver Tayvion Robinson to the 90-man roster. Cornerback Willie Drew, running back Jaden Shirden, and wide receiver Deven Thompkins were waived in corresponding moves. Thompkins’ departure came with an injury designation.

Palmore had a previous stint with the Panthers in 2021, but never played in a game. He played in the UFL earlier this year.

Anderson has made 15 regular season appearances with the Eagles, Giants, and Colts. The Panthers lost a pair of offensive linemen to injuries in their preseason opener, so Anderson gives them some healthy depth.

Robinson has spent time with the Ravens and Panthers since going undrafted earlier this year.