Panthers sign G Cade Mays, LB Thomas Incoom

  
Published October 8, 2024 03:58 PM

The Panthers made a couple of additions to their 53-man roster on Tuesday.

They signed guard Cade Mays off of the Giants’ practice squad and linebacker Thomas Incoom off of their own practice squad. Running back Mike Boone, defensive tackle Jayden Peevy, and safety Russ Yeast were let go in corresponding moves.

Mays was a 2022 sixth-round pick in Carolina and he moved on to the Giants this offseason. His experience at guard and center is needed with center Austin Corbett out for the season.

Incoom was promoted from the practice squad the last two weeks on a temporary basis.

The Panthers still have two open spots on the 53-man roster and they have not put Corbett on injured reserve yet, so there will be more moves to come in Carolina.