Panthers sign Kemoko Turay, three others

The Panthers shuffled up their roster on Friday afternoon.

The team announced that they have signed linebacker linebacker Kemoko Turay, tight end Feleipe Franks, cornerback Kiondre Thomas, and wide receiver Devin Carter.

Turay was a Colts second-round pick in 2018 and he had 33 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 38 games for the team. He moved on to the 49ers in 2022 and did not play in the regular season last year.

In addition to the signings, the Panthers announced that they waived safety Clayton Isbell, tackle Christian Duffie, and wide receiver Sam Pinckney. They also placed wide receiver Cam Sims on the reserve version of the physically unable to perform list, which means Sims will not play for them this season.