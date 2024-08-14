 Skip navigation
Panthers sign Rudy Ford

  
August 14, 2024

Veteran safety Rudy Ford is now a member of the Panthers.

The Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have signed Ford to their 90-man roster. He tried out for the team this week.

Ford spent the last two seasons in Green Bay and started 15 of the 30 games he played for the Packers. He had 115 tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

Ford also played 56 games for the Jaguars, Eagles, and Cardinals after being selected by Arizona in the sixth round of the 2017 draft.

The Panthers opened a roster spot for Ford by waiving defensive back Clayton Isbell. They rounded out the day’s moves by releasing edge rusher Kemoko Turay off of injured reserve.