Panthers sign S Alex Cook off Giants practice squad

The Panthers added some depth at safety on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Alex Cook off of the Giants’ practice squad. The move puts the active roster at 53 players.

Cook signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Washington this year. He had 13 tackles for the team in preseason action, but has not seen any time in the regular season.

The Panthers played without Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell at safety in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins. They’ll hope to have them back after their Week Seven bye, but Cook’s arrival gives them more options in the event things don’t improve on the health front.