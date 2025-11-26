Panthers to sign CB Robert Rochell off of Cowboys practice squad

With cornerback Corey Thornton out for the rest of 2025, the Panthers are bringing in another defensive back.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Carolina is signing Robert Rochell off of Dallas’ practice squad.

Rochell, 27, has appeared in two games this year for the Cowboys, playing 16 special teams snaps.

He has familiarity with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, as Evero was the Rams’ secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator in 2021 — Rochell’s rookie season.

Rochell has appeared in 50 games with five starts over the course of his career with the Rams, Packers, and Cowboys.