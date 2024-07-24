 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers to work out Yannick Ngakoue, Carl Lawson

  
Published July 24, 2024 10:28 AM

The Panthers are looking at adding some veteran help at edge rusher.

Per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, Carolina will work out Yannick Ngakoue and Carl Lawson this week.

Ngakoue, 29, spent last season with the Bears. In 13 games, he recorded 4.0 sacks, with six tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits. After spending his first four seasons with Jacksonville, Ngakoue has bounced around over the last four seasons, playing for Minnesota, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Chicago.

He has 69.0 sacks in 123 career games. Ngakoue recently worked out for the Dolphins, who ended up signing Emmanuel Ogbah.

Lawson, 29, played for the Jets over the last two years. He appeared in just six games last season, recording five total tackles. In 2022, he posted 7.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits while playing all 17 games. He spent his first four years with Cincinnati and has 27.0 career sacks.