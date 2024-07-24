Panthers to work out Yannick Ngakoue, Carl Lawson

The Panthers are looking at adding some veteran help at edge rusher.

Per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, Carolina will work out Yannick Ngakoue and Carl Lawson this week.

Ngakoue, 29, spent last season with the Bears. In 13 games, he recorded 4.0 sacks, with six tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits. After spending his first four seasons with Jacksonville, Ngakoue has bounced around over the last four seasons, playing for Minnesota, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Chicago.

He has 69.0 sacks in 123 career games. Ngakoue recently worked out for the Dolphins, who ended up signing Emmanuel Ogbah.

Lawson, 29, played for the Jets over the last two years. He appeared in just six games last season, recording five total tackles. In 2022, he posted 7.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits while playing all 17 games. He spent his first four years with Cincinnati and has 27.0 career sacks.