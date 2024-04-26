 Skip navigation
Panthers trade up to No. 32, select WR Xavier Legette to end Day 1

  
Published April 26, 2024 12:03 AM

Former South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette said recently that the Panthers had told him they hoped he’d make it to the second round of the 2024 draft.

As it turns out, Carolina didn’t want to wait that long.

The Panthers traded up one spot to No. 32 overall to Legette, concluding the first round.

Legette, 23, is from the Carolinas and will now get to stay there to start his pro career.

He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023. He led the team in receiving, finishing with 71 catches for 1,255 yards with seven touchdowns.

In 53 games with 32 starts at South Carolina, Legette tallied 113 catches for 1,678 yards with 12 touchdowns. He also served as a kick returner, averaging 26.4 yards on 29 attempts in his career. He had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown in 2022.

The Panthers acquired the No. 32 overall pick from the Bills. Buffalo had previously swapped spots in the first round with Kansas City.

The Bills received No. 33 and No. 141 for the Panthers’ No. 32 and No. 200.