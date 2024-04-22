Xavier Legette: Panthers told me they’re hoping I make it to second round

Wide receiver Xavier Legette played his college ball at South Carolina and he may not have to travel far to kick off his NFL career.

Legette said that he’s spent a lot of time with the Panthers over the course of the pre-draft process and that the team has suggested that they will be picking him if he remains on the board through the end of the first round on Thursday night.

“I’ve met with the Panthers about four or five times,” Legette said, via John Crumpler of USA Today. “The relationship, it just keeps continuing to grow. They’re really hoping I can make it the second round. They keep on telling me if I’m sitting at 33, they’re gonna take me.”

Legette had 71 catches for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns for the Gamecocks last season. If other teams want to see if that production translates to their offense, they may have to jump the Panthers to get a chance to see the wideout in their uniform.