 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers waive K Harrison Mevis

  
Published August 11, 2024 03:19 PM

The Panthers are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

The team announced on Sunday that they have waived kicker Harrison Mevis. That leaves Eddy Pineiro as the only kicker in Carolina.

Mevis signed with the Panthers after going undrafted in April. He kicked a 41-yard field goal and kicked off twice in their preseason opener against the Patriots.

Pineiro is in his third season with the team. He made 90 percent of his field goals over the last two seasons.

The Panthers filled the open roster spot by signing tackle Tyler Smith. He’s the second addition to the offensive line this weekend.