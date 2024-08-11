Panthers waive K Harrison Mevis

The Panthers are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

The team announced on Sunday that they have waived kicker Harrison Mevis. That leaves Eddy Pineiro as the only kicker in Carolina.

Mevis signed with the Panthers after going undrafted in April. He kicked a 41-yard field goal and kicked off twice in their preseason opener against the Patriots.

Pineiro is in his third season with the team. He made 90 percent of his field goals over the last two seasons.

The Panthers filled the open roster spot by signing tackle Tyler Smith. He’s the second addition to the offensive line this weekend.