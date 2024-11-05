Panthers waive LB Jacoby Windmon

The Panthers sent wide receiver Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys in a trade on Tuesday and they opened up another roster spot by cutting a defensive player.

Linebacker Jacoby Windmon has been waived off of the 53-man roster. Windmon was signed off the Steelers practice squad last month.

Windmon appeared in three games for the Panthers and was credited with two tackles. All 43 snaps that he played in Carolina came on special teams.

The two moves leave the team with three open roster spots. Wide receiver Adam Thielen, running back Jonathon Brooks, and linebacker D.J. Wonnum could all be activated in time to play against the Giants in Germany on Sunday.