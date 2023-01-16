 Skip navigation
Panthers want to interview Kris Richard for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 16, 2023 10:15 AM
The Panthers are looking at defensive coordinator candidates while they look for a new head coach and they’d like to talk to one from a divisional rival.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has requested permission to interview Saints co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

Richard joined the Saints staff in 2021, so he worked for Sean Payton for one season. Payton said on Monday that he is set to talk to Panthers owner David Tepper this week about the head coaching job in Carolina.

The Panthers have also interviewed Vic Fangio and requested an interview with Jets defensive backs coach Marquand Manuel.