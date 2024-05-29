 Skip navigation
Pat Freiermuth: Arthur Smith’s offense “very exciting” for tight ends

  
Published May 29, 2024 07:48 AM

The Steelers offense is going to look very different in 2024 and that looks like a good thing for tight end Pat Freiermuth.

New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith also ran the offense while he was the Falcons head coach and more than a third of their passes during his time in Atlanta were directed toward tight ends. The Steelers threw to tight ends less often under former coordinator Matt Canada, so it’s not shocking to hear Freiermuth is looking forward to how he expects to be used this season.

“It’s very exciting,” Freiermuth said, via Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “With Arthur here, there’s a lot of stuff for the tight ends, situations where you want to make those plays. I’m excited for that. I’m ready to roll.”

Freiermuth is in the final year of his rookie deal, so a shift in offensive focus under Smith could wind up benefitting him and the Steelers in multiple ways before all is said and done.