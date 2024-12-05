Pat Surtain II named AFC defensive player of the month

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II has been named AFC defensive player of the month for November.

It’s Surtain’s first career player of the month award.

According to the league, Surtain allowed just nine receptions for 55 yards in four November games. He was targeted just 17 times on 140 coverage snaps. He did not allow a touchdown and his longest reception allowed was just 9 yards.

In 12 games this season, Surtain has recorded 31 total tackles with nine passes defensed and three interceptions.

The 8-5 Broncos are on their bye in Week 14.