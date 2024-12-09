 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241208.jpg
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
steelers_mpx.jpg
Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem
nbc_simms_lowes_241208.jpg
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241208.jpg
Simms picks Bengals, but not looking past Cowboys
steelers_mpx.jpg
Give Me the Headline: No Pickens, No Problem
nbc_simms_lowes_241208.jpg
Darnold, Cousins go opposite directions in Week 14

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patrick Mahomes: AFC West is first goal, we have to keep building

  
Published December 9, 2024 06:16 AM

Sunday night’s game followed a familiar script for the 2024 Chiefs and the reward for pulling out another last-second win is a familiar one for the franchise.

Matthew Wright became the third kicker to make a game-winning kick for the team this year when his field goal doinked off the upright and through for a 19-17 win on the final play. The victory clinched a ninth-straight AFC West title for the Chiefs and gave the team a two-game lead in the race for the top seed in the AFC playoffs, which is something quarterback Patrick Mahomes referenced when asked about the significance of the win at his postgame press conference.

“It’s our first goal every single year to win the AFC West,” Mahomes said. “It’s a great division. We’re in a lot of rivalries where everybody’s played each other tough and three teams are going to probably make the playoffs, that speaks to the division that we play in. To be able to win this division, to gain another game in the playoff picture — it was an important game for us against a really good football team. We found a way to get a win, but now we got to keep building if we want to get to our ultimate goal.’'

The Chiefs have looked vulnerable throughout this season, but their record is 12-1 and it’s hard to feel confident that any team is going to be able to find a way to keep them from a third straight Super Bowl as long as they keep finding ways to pull the rabbit out of their hats in the final moments.