Patrick Mahomes: Ankle a little sore, but I’m able to move around

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes felt he avoided a serious ankle injury after Monday night’s overtime win over the Buccaneers and he’s still feeling good about where things stand on Wednesday

Mahomes initially hurt the ankle in Week Eight against the Raiders and said he was scared when it happened again on Monday night, but he plans to be on the practice field on Wednesday without any limitations on what he’ll be able to do.

“It’s doing good, you know,” Mahomes said. “Obviously when you have a little bit of a roll, it’s a little bit sore. But I’m able to move around and look forward to getting out to practice and seeing how I can push it as the week goes on.’'

Mahomes said having a short week coming off of their Monday night win made the ankle recovery a little more difficult, but there was no sign of concern about his availability to face the Broncos this weekend.