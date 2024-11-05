 Skip navigation
Patrick Mahomes: Ankle injury was scary in the moment, but not serious

  
Published November 5, 2024 04:55 AM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle while throwing a touchdown pass on Monday night, but he stayed in the game and said afterward that he’s fine.

“Definitely scary,” Mahomes said. “I think it hurt more, just because it’s the same ankle I rolled last week, so it scared me a little bit, but once I took a breath and calmed down a little bit, it ended up not being too bad. We went in there, got a re-spat and went back on the football field.”

Mahomes said he had to argue with both the trainers and coach Andy Reid to assure them he was fine.

“I was trying to run off the field and they were telling me not to. It’s just kind of the football mentality,” Mahomes said.

Reid initially indicated he was going to take Mahomes out and put in backup quarterback Carson Wentz, but Mahomes told Reid he could finish the game.

“He said it and I was like, ‘Come on. We’re not doing this,’” Mahomes said.

Still, Mahomes acknowledged that any time he’s hurt, it worries him in the moment: “You feel the pain, and that scares you.”

Mahomes said he expects the ankle to swell up this week but that he has no doubt he’ll be ready to play on Sunday against the Broncos.