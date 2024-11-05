Patrick Mahomes injures ankle on touchdown throw

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was injured on a touchdown throw in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes rolled to his right on third-and-goal and something in his leg appeared to give on a non-contact play. He shot-putted the ball over the top of Lavonte David to running back Samaje Perine for a 7-yard touchdown with 14:14 remaining.

Mahomes stayed down on the field and needed assistance to get to the sideline.

He went into the team’s medical tent before exiting to jog down the sideline. The Arrowhead Stadium crowd erupted.

Carson Wentz was warming, but Mahomes since has started throwing on the sideline.

ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters reported Mahomes has an ankle injury but will return.

The teams are tied 17-17.